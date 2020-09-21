ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept.21st

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

>> Keivin Evading Lujan, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Sally Morales, 44, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Sept. 8 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> David Lyn Madrill, 49, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Sept. 11. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Joseph Anthony Trujillo, 38, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Sept. 14. Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Joel Reyes Munoz, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to six months. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Joseph James Morris, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to burglary of vehicles with previous two or more convictions and was sentenced to 342 days in state jail. Smith approved the deal.

DWI

>> Antonio Torres Martinez, 60, had his probation revoked Aug. 25 on a driving while intoxicated third or more charge and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Eliseo Caballero Rojas Jr., 46, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Logan William Herndon, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to evading detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Richard Dale Willeby, 54, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID

>> Ramon Valenzuela Quiroz, 71, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Sept. 9 on failure to stop and render aid. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

>> Charlotte Luisa Harris, 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Sept. 11 on lesser included offense injury to a child. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ramon Ibarra Quiroga, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury and was sentenced to four years nine months in prison. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT WITH VEHICLE

>> Aarhon Gavaldon Marquez, 24, had his probation revoked Aug. 31 on intoxication assault with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Smith approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

TAMPERING/FABRICATING PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Eric Daniel Hernandez, 25, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Sept. 10 to tampering/fabricating physical evidence (F3). Rush presided. Low was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Amanda Marie Ramos, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance discharge, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 8. Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Christopher Stiebing, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> David Lyn Madrill, 49, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to possession of a controlled substance discharge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Hector Yanez Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to possession of a controlled substance discharge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Michelle Valle, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 15. Trotter presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL

>> Kelly Wooten, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to publish/threat to publish intimate visual material and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith presided.

ROBBERY

>> Joseph Henry Hutcherson, 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Sept. 9 on robbery (F2). Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Michelle Valle, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Orlando Ortega Nevarez, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Shane Ray Jones, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Adrian Minjarez, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

SEXUAL ABUSE

>> Ramon Ibarra Quiroga, 56, had a continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge dismissed Sept. 11. Rush presided. McLeaish was the attorney.