  • September 14, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 14th - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 14th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 8:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 14th oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv)(F2) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, had five counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Sept. 3. Whalen presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Joe Brian Renteria, 40, had three counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Sept. 4. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Telena Kay Rodgers, 38, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 8. Judge John W. Smith presided.

>> Tyler Blaine Scott, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Jeremmiah James Robertson, 22, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Sept. 4. Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, had a deadly conduct discharge firearm (F3) charge dismissed Sept. 9. Whalen dismissed. McLeaish was the attorney.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

>> De Ja La Tress Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to escape while arrested/confined felony and was sentenced to six year probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> James Alan Osborn, 29, pleaded guilty Au. 27 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ernesto Chavez, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jeremmiah James Robertson, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, penalty group one, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Sept. 4. Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Nolan Kyle Farmer, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Steven Rodriguez Rojo, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 8:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
68°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 59°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 61°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]