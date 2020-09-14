ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 14th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv)(F2) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, had five counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Sept. 3. Whalen presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Joe Brian Renteria, 40, had three counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Sept. 4. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Telena Kay Rodgers, 38, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 8. Judge John W. Smith presided.

>> Tyler Blaine Scott, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Jeremmiah James Robertson, 22, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Sept. 4. Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> Christian Julian Garibay, 30, had a deadly conduct discharge firearm (F3) charge dismissed Sept. 9. Whalen dismissed. McLeaish was the attorney.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

>> De Ja La Tress Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to escape while arrested/confined felony and was sentenced to six year probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> James Alan Osborn, 29, pleaded guilty Au. 27 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ernesto Chavez, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jeremmiah James Robertson, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, penalty group one, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Sept. 4. Rush presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Nolan Kyle Farmer, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Steven Rodriguez Rojo, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.