ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 6th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

DWI

>> Gilberto Contreras Lopez, 46, was granted a probation discharge June 25 of driving while intoxicated, third or more. Judge John W. Smith presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Petra Gonzalez Soto, 54, was granted a probation discharge June 22 of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Salvador Quiroz, 49, was granted a probation discharge June 22 of driving while intoxicated, third or more. Judge John W. Smith presided. Rick A. Navarrete was the attorney.

forgery

>> Eric Llanez Rodriguez, 25, had a forgery charge dismissed June 25. Judge John W. Smith presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

>> Brian Harold Parker, 47, had a fraudulent use or possession of identifying information charge dismissed June 24. Whalen presided.

harassment of public servant

>> Rebekah Leeann Picket, 29, pleaded guilty June 24 to harassment of public servant (F3) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Brent A. Morgan was the attorney.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Julian Jonell Caudillo, 26, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed June 25. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

unlicensed possession firearm

>> Jeremy John Leclear, 42, had a possession of controlled substance charge, methamphetamine, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed June 25. Judge John W. Smith presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Rodney Summers, 27, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed June 25. Judge John W. Smith presided. Dennis Jones was the attorney.