ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 27th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- Roy Pando Barragan, 30, pleaded guilty July 17 to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.
BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
- Hope Megan McCracken, 24 had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed July 17. Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.
ENDANGERING A CHILD - CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
- Anita Pineda Aguilar, 42, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 17 on two charges of endangering a child - criminal negligence. Rush presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.
DWI
- Richard Edward Baker, 23, pleaded guilty July 15 to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to four years probation and 18 months in state jail (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.
HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- Jimmy Joey Mendoza Jr., 36, had a harassment of public servant charge dismissed July 21. Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Andrew Castaneda, 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 17 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.
- Antonio Larez Perez, 70, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, dismissed July 16. Rush presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.
- Danita Gayle Earnest, 63, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 16. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.
- Ernest Hernandez Garcia III, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 20. Rush presided. Brown was the attorney.
- Hope Megan McCracken, 24, pleaded guilty July 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.
- Patrick William Mulholland, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 20. Smith presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.
- Pedro Manuel-Alda Valenzuela, 31, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.
- Serbando Sanchez, 27, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 17. Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.
- Serbando Sanchez, 27, pleaded guilty July 17 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.
- Sergio Salgado, 27, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 17of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.
THEFT
- David Hernandez Jr., 45, had a theft charge, property value less than $2,500, with two more previous convictions, dismissed July 21. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.