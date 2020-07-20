  • July 20, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 20th - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 20th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020 8:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 20th oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Gamaliel Jasso, 25, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of aggravated assault (Fv)(F2). Judge James Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Hector Francisco Tarango, 26, had an assault public servant charge dismissed July 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

>> Kevin Odell Hinton, 50, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed July 9. Rush presided.

DEBIT CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Megan Lynn Kostamo, 24 had a debit credit card abuse charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

FORGERY

>> David Wayne Spivey, 34, had a forgery by passing charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

>> Megan Lynn Kostamo, 24, had a forgery by passing charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Christal Renee Armstrong, 47, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Gaby Leon Lucero, 42, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Walen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacky Ray Rubio, 39, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 10 of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Hilda Madrid, 39, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance PG 3/4, more than 28 grams, but less than 200 grams. Rush presided. John W. Cliff Jr. was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Heath Yates, 53, had a theft of property charge, value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, dismissed July 13. Rush presided. Allan Fishburn and Jeff H. Lehman were the attorney’s.

UNLICENSED CARRYING WEAPON

>> Leonel Valenzuela-Fierro I, 34, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 9 of unlicensed carrying weapon on alcohol premises (F3). Whalen presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

unauthorized use of vehicle

>> John Christopher Hilario, 21, had an unauthorized use of vehicle dismissed July 13. Smith presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Posted in on Monday, July 20, 2020 8:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]