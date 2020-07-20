ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 20th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Gamaliel Jasso, 25, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of aggravated assault (Fv)(F2). Judge James Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Hector Francisco Tarango, 26, had an assault public servant charge dismissed July 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

>> Kevin Odell Hinton, 50, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed July 9. Rush presided.

DEBIT CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Megan Lynn Kostamo, 24 had a debit credit card abuse charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

FORGERY

>> David Wayne Spivey, 34, had a forgery by passing charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

>> Megan Lynn Kostamo, 24, had a forgery by passing charge dismissed July 10. Judge John W. Smith presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Christal Renee Armstrong, 47, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Gaby Leon Lucero, 42, pleaded guilty July 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Walen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacky Ray Rubio, 39, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 10 of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Hilda Madrid, 39, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 8 of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance PG 3/4, more than 28 grams, but less than 200 grams. Rush presided. John W. Cliff Jr. was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Heath Yates, 53, had a theft of property charge, value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, dismissed July 13. Rush presided. Allan Fishburn and Jeff H. Lehman were the attorney’s.

UNLICENSED CARRYING WEAPON

>> Leonel Valenzuela-Fierro I, 34, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 9 of unlicensed carrying weapon on alcohol premises (F3). Whalen presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

unauthorized use of vehicle

>> John Christopher Hilario, 21, had an unauthorized use of vehicle dismissed July 13. Smith presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.