ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 13th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christopher Tedor, 50, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed July 6. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

bail jumping and failure to appear

>> Maria Jesus Sanchez, 38, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 30 of bail jumping and failure to appear. Judge James Rush presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

DWI

>> Isaac Ermundo Zamarripa, 29, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Trotter presided. Richard Keen was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adriana Lee Venegas, 30, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 7 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

>> Anthony Briones Carrillo, 39, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Victor Torres was the attorney.

>> Arron Villa Muro, 22, was granted probation discharge and dismissal recently of attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Victor Manuel Nieto, 28, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> David Lee Groff Jr., 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 1 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Josue Manuel Nieto, 24, pleaded guilty June 4 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 40 years in prison and order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Jennifer Lynn Bridges, 58, had a theft of property value less than $2,500 with two/more previous convictions charge dismissed June 12. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Steven Gabriel De Leon, age n.a., had a theft of firearm charge dismissed July 1. Judge and attorney n.a.