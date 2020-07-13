  • July 13, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 13th - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 13th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 8:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 13th oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christopher Tedor, 50, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed July 6. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

bail jumping and failure to appear

>> Maria Jesus Sanchez, 38, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 30 of bail jumping and failure to appear. Judge James Rush presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

DWI

>> Isaac Ermundo Zamarripa, 29, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Trotter presided. Richard Keen was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adriana Lee Venegas, 30, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 7 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

>> Anthony Briones Carrillo, 39, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Victor Torres was the attorney.

>> Arron Villa Muro, 22, was granted probation discharge and dismissal recently of attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Victor Manuel Nieto, 28, was granted discharge and dismissal June 30 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> David Lee Groff Jr., 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 1 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Josue Manuel Nieto, 24, pleaded guilty June 4 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 40 years in prison and order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Jennifer Lynn Bridges, 58, had a theft of property value less than $2,500 with two/more previous convictions charge dismissed June 12. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Steven Gabriel De Leon, age n.a., had a theft of firearm charge dismissed July 1. Judge and attorney n.a.

Posted in on Monday, July 13, 2020 8:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 109°/Low 80°
A few clouds. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the low 80s.

tuesday

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 112F and lows in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 105°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]