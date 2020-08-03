ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 3rd

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

abandoning/endangering a child

>> Sha Morrah Howard, 24, pleaded guilty July 27 to abandoning or endangering a child and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

ARSON

>> Ashley Lachea Stapleton, 35, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 23 of arson intend to damage habitat/place of worship. Judge John Smith presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

assault

>> Damian Truangel Ramirez, 22, pleaded guilty July 28 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> James Jason Bivings , 41, pleaded guilty July 27 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Michael James Dodson, 30, pleaded guilty July 28 to assault, pregnant person (FV)(F3), and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

bail jumping and fail to appear felony

>> Jennifer Monique Lester , 37, pleaded guilty July 24 to bail jumping and fail to appear felony and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

DWI

>> Luise Longoria Biaza, 36, pleaded guilty July 28 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Kirsten Leanne Cook, 30, pleaded guilty July 24 to forgery and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

injury child/elderly/disable with intent to bodily injury

>> Terrence Edward Gibson, 27, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 22 of injury child/elderly/disable with intent to bodily injury. Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

money laundering

>> Natale Quintanilla Urias, 31, pleaded guilty July 23 to money laundering, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

possession of a controlled substance charge

>> Eric James Morales, 23, pleaded guilty July 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Geralene Jasmin, 55, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 27 of possession of a controlled substance charge. Trotter presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Ira Mcbride Cannon, 20, pleaded guilty July 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Israel Antonio-Loya Lopez, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 27. Trotter presided. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jennifer Monique Lester, 37, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed July 24. Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Matthew John Castaneda, 40, pleaded guilty July 23 to manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Melford Wayne Foust, 48, pleaded guilty July 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Noel Alfonso Lujan, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, July 21. Trotter presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

prohibited weapon

>> Eric Samuel Robledo, 30, pleaded guilty July 28 to prohibited weapon (F3) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Israel Antonio Loya Lopez , 29, pleaded guilty July 27 to robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter was the attorney. Shrode was the attorney.

tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

>> Ana Elena Escobar, 40, pleaded guilty July 28 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Melford Wayne Foust, 48, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed July 24. Rush presided. Chavez was the attorney.

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

>> Reynaldo Arevalo, 30, pleaded guilty July 24 to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.