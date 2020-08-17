ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 17th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

>> Darrell Gilley, 33, had two counts of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 6. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Alycia Hollie Stephens, 20, pleaded guilty July 24 to bail jumping and fail to appear felony and was sentenced to four years in prison (probation revoked). Judge James Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Matthew Banks, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Corey Nathaniel White, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Jim Wiley McDonald, 34, had an evading arrest/detention with previous conviction charge dismissed Aug. 5. Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Joseph Joaquin Garcia, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Derek Cowley, 33, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed Aug. 7. Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Raevyn Mikayla Eve Hines, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

DWI

>> Fermin Martinez, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to eight years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Rene Payen Ramirez, 55, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Aug. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Leach was the attorney.

HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION

>> Alycia Hollie Stephens, 20, pleaded guilty July 24 to hindering apprehension or prosecution (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison (probation revoked). Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Alfredo Aguirre Jr., 38, had an indecency with child sexual contact charge dismissed Aug. 6. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> David Dwight Drake, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 3. Rush presided. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Dustin Henry Susan, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance charge (F3) dismissed Aug. 3. Rush presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Johnny Marlin Ferguson , 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

>> Jose Javier Ceniceros, 22, pleaded guilty July 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail and order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Israel Parra and Violet Latawn White were the attorneys.

>> Julian Jones, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, dismissed Aug. 3. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Luis Robert Vasquez, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 3. Rush presided.

>> Sergio Marquez Rodriguez, 44, had a possession of cocaine charge, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 5. Smith presided.

>> Shane Pierce Gatamngin, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Tori Chareeves Majors, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and order of deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE

>> Jose Enrique Cortez, 24, pleaded guilty July 24 to prohibited substance/item in correction/civil community facility (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison and order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel and Carlos Rodriguez were the attorneys.

prohibited weapon

>> Devean Hernandez, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to prohibited weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Matthew Banks, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to robbery (F2) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Manuel Andazola, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to sexual assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Victor Torres was the attorney.

unauthorize use of vehicle

>> Matthew Levi Banks, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to five years in probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

unlicensed carry handgun

>> Terry Unl Korp, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to unlicensed unlicensed carry handgun licensed holder alcohol premises/correctional facility and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.