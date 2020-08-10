  • August 10, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 10th - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 8:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 10th oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Cylinda Ynette White, 32, pleaded guilty July 30 to abandon/endanger child imminent danger BI (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Jason Wayne Williams, 42, pleaded guilty July 30 to abandon endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Irving Holcomb, 34, pleaded guilty July 31 to abandon endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

>> Casey Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty July 30 to aggravated assault causes SBI and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Barber was the attorney.

>> Jason Wayne Williams, 42, had two counts of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 3. Smith presided. Layh was the attorney.

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Alaina Maci Blaine Barreraz, 18, pleaded guilty July 30 to assault public servant and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

>> John Theodore Moya, 34, pleaded guilty July 30 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years prison. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the attorney.

>> Nayeli Lujan Rey, 21, pleaded guilty July 30 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Salvador Escobedo, 32, was granted probation discharge and dismissal July 27 of driving while intoxicated, third and more. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Anthony Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty July 30 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Bob Garcia was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

>> Earnest James Jackson, 53, pleaded guilty July 30 to fail to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ambrasha Renay Idlebird, 23, pleaded guilty July 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Ana Elena Escobar, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed July 28. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Luis Hector Barreras, 27, pleaded guilty July 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced 180 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Quenton Deshean Patterson, 47, pleaded guilty July 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Robert Scotty Perez, 40, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 3 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE CORRRECTIONAL FACILITY-ALCOHOL/DRUG/PHONE/TOBACCO

>> Nayeli Lujan Rey, 21, had a prohibited substance corrrectional facility-alcohol/drug/phone/tobacco (F3) charge dismissed July 31. Smith presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

>> Irving Holcomb, 34, pleaded guilty July 31 to two counts of sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years of probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Barber was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Denise Lane Goff, 27, pleaded guilty July 31 to theft, aggregated, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith was approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Phillip Olivas Munoz, 43, pleaded guilty July 31 to an unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

