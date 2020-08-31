ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Aug. 31

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Flavio Fernando Ramirez, 21, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Rachel Lakaye Guillory, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to nine years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Roberto Melendez Munoz, Jr., 49, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 21 of assault public servant. Judge James Rush presided. Todd Ward was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Danny Earl Medlock, 39, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Aug. 21. Judge James Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

>> Ampelio Mariscal, 61, had his probation revoked Aug. 24 on a driving while intoxicated (F3) charge, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Benjamin Dee Storts, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Yoen Navarrette Garcia, 48, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to driving while intoxicated (F3), third or more, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ENDANGERING A CHILD

>> Gabriel Marcus Solis, 40, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to endangering a child and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Jeremy Steve Edgar , 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Nicholes Scott Allen, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

>> Dana Danielle Jordan, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

INTOXICATED ASSAULT WITH VEHICLE

>> Kevin Humberto Quintana, 25, had his probation revoked Aug. 12 to intoxicated assault with vehicle and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Armando Tinajero, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to manufacture delivery of controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Bill McCoy approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Ashley Noel Grimes, 35, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 19 to manufacture delivery of controlled substance, less than 28 grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Paul Williams was the attorney.

>> Carlos Reyes, 45, was granted discharge and dismissal Aug. 12 of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Eduardo Rosales, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Enjoli Nicole Miles, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Javier Gabby Verzoza Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jeremy Galvan, 19, had his probation revoked Aug. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Jorge Antonio Montes, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 21 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

>> Lawrence Gerald Smith, 33, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 21 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Robert Dillon Brandenburg, 21, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Shamalya Brown, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Zamien Jesse Mays, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Davontay M. Valle, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Deonta Starling, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

>> Kalvin Dashow Franklin, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to sexual assault and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Dolores Benavides, 65, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 19 of theft, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000. Trotter presided. Amanda Navarette was the attorney.

>> Dolores Benavides, 65, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 19 of theft, less than $1,500 with two more prior convictions for theft. Trotter presided. Amanda Navarette was the attorney.

>> Nicholes Scott Allen, 36, had a theft property charge, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, dismissed Aug. 19. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Andrew Zane Mendieta, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Danny Earl Medlock , 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Nicholes Scott Allen, 36, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge dismissed Aug. 19. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Presley Anne Dominguez, 30, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge dismissed Aug. 19. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.