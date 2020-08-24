ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Aug. 24

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

>> Laura Belen Allen, 31, had an accident involving injury charge dismissed Aug. 17. Judge James Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Aaron Deliz, 31, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 13. Rush presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Chad Len Smith, 45, had an assault by strangulation charge dismissed Aug. 17. Judge John W. Smith presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Garrett Chase Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jaime Miguel Gutierrez, 31, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 13. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jaime Miguel Gutierrez, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Omar Ortega Munoz, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to aggravated assault-family violence and was sentenced to three years in prison (probation revoked). Trotter approved the deal. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

>> Richard Florez Garcia, 66, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to aggravated assault with deadline weapon (FV)(F2) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Zhyrion Haynes, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Gregorio Ortega, 31, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Aug. 17. Rush presided. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

>> Ulysses Alejandro Marquez, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

DWI

>> Fernando Reyes, 48, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to seven years probation and seven years in probation (suspended). Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Ruben Armendariz Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Victoria Martinez Ramirez, 25, pleaded guilty July 28 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and has been sentenced to 18 months in state jail (probation revoked). Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney

EVADING ARREST

>> Damion Villarreal, 17, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Deshawn Lasal Warren, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ricardo Navarro, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Sylvia Rascon, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

>> Daniel Chovanec, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to obstruction or retaliation and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Armando Tinajero, 42, had a manufacture delivery of controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 14. Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Darrian Ray Samuels, 27, pleaded guilty July 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in state prison and order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Hector Parra, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Gregory Edwards Francis, 57, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Jesus Barron Chavez, 55, had a possession of cocaine charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 5. Trotter presided.

>> Joanna Martinez, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 17. Smith presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Marvin Wayne Young, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Wesley Robert Dyer, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Yessenia Ramos, 33, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance (F1) charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 12. Trotter presided. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Jeremy Justino Pinedo, 26, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed Aug. 14. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Cipriano Rodrigues Flotte, 58, pleaded guilty July 30 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years in prison and order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Karen Melendez, 21, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Zhyrion Haynes, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

>> Yessenia Ramos, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to 55 months in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Elisa Deion Prieto, 25, pleaded guilty July 28 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Gary Jon Williams, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 on two counts of theft and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Jesse Lara, 34, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed Aug. 11. Smith presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Nico Ray Navarrette, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Ramon Lerma Arroyo, 54, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to theft property more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Justin Wayne Harris, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Wesley Robert Dyer, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Johnny Carrasco, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to seven years probation. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Nico Ray Navarrette, 28, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) charge dismissed Aug. 14. Trotter presided. Shrode was the attorney.