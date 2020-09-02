ECSO: Woman failed to report sexual abuse of child

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 31-year-old woman was arrested after she failed to report continuous sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl to a peace officer or law enforcement agency.

Ashley Nicole Kindel was charged with failure to report continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, a class A misdemeanor.

Kindel’s failure to report sexual abuse to a peace officer or law enforcement agency was linked to the arrest of 49-year-old Bobby Wayne McDowell, who was charged with a first-degree felony of continuous sexual assault of a child. McDowell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on July 10 and posted bail on July 11, jail records show.

At 4:15 p.m. May 31, the report of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 was reported to the Odessa Police Department, the ECSO affidavit detailed. It was found that one of the incidents had occurred in Ector County and was turned over to ECSO on June 22.

The original outcry person was reportedly identified as Kindel. The 8-year-old girl made the outcry that she had been inappropriately touched by her family member several times. The girl made the outcry to Kindel on May 30 while on vacation in Llano County.

Kindel took the girl to McDowell’s wife and made her tell her what she said, the affidavit detailed. McDowell’s wife confronted him at which time McDowell didn’t deny.

Kindel reportedly left the girl in the care of McDowell and his wife and failed to assist or immediately report the offense to a peace officer or law enforcement agency.

ECSO contacted Kindel more than once in regards to the outcry and information about the investigation to the continuous sexual assault of a child, the affidavit stated

Kindel has reportedly told ECSO that she can’t talk and she wants nothing to do with it.

ECSO detailed in the affidavit that during the last contact she advised to contact her attorney. When asked who her attorney was, the phone was disconnected.

Kindel was arrested, charged and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $1,000 and posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.