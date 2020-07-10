ECSO searching for man connected to travel trailer theft

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for the man involved in a theft of a travel trailer.

The reported theft happened 4 p.m. June 5 in the 4200 block of W. University Blvd., the ECSO press release detailed.

A white and tan 2010 Crossroad Sunset Trailer with a 24 foot additional travel trailer, which was valued at $10,000, was reportedly stolen. ECSO believes a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck backed up to the trailer and a man wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts, boots, and a white hard hat exited the vehicle.

The man walked around the back side of the truck and over to the passenger side of the trailer and began to lower it down onto the truck, the press release stated. The man got back into the driver side of the truck and drove away without disconnecting anything from the trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft contact Deputy Roedel at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050.