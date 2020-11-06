ECSO looking for males involved in robbery at gunpoint

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating a woman who was robbed at gunpoint in north Odessa.

The reported robbery happened at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of El Paso Avenue, the ECSO press release stated.

The victim was reportedly confronted by four males in a black SUV. The male subjects had exited the vehicle with firearms and forced the victim to the ground and demanded her belongings. The male subject stole the victim’s purse and left the scene in the black SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact ECSO at 432-335-3050 in reference to case No. 20-E5686.