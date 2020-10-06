  • October 6, 2020

ECSO, ICE take 11 illegal immigrants into custody

ECSO, ICE take 11 illegal immigrants into custody

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 5:02 pm

On Monday afternoon, there were reportedly 11 illegal immigrants that were found and taken into custody in West Odessa.

The search warrant was executed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hasty Road, an ECSO press release detailed.

As the search warrant was executed, there were reportedly 11 illegal immigrants located and taken into custody. An additional three immigrants were located and taken into custody at Motel 6. Three people were arrested on state charges, which are related to human trafficking or smuggling, and there are pending charges that are waiting on further investigation.

