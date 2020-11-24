  • November 24, 2020

ECSO assists DPS in pursuit - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECSO assists DPS in pursuit

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 12:44 pm

ECSO assists DPS in pursuit oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 14-year-old girl was arrested after she was involved in a pursuit with the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

The reported pursuit happened 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway, an ECSO press release stated.

Deputies reportedly helped troopers as they pursued a gray Ford in the area of 42nd and JBS Parkway. The pursuit continued through multiple streets and ended in the 2400 block of E. 17th Street. The pursuit ended when the girl collided into marked units of ECSO and DPS.

The vehicle came to a stop after colliding into a residence located in the 2400 block E. 17th Street, the press release stated. The driver was identified as a 14-year-old girl and she was arrested and facing multiple charges.

The 14-year-old girl reportedly suffered no injuries during the incident. This is an ongoing DPS investigation.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 12:44 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
76°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: W at 28mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 36°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 68°/Low 45°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 39°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]