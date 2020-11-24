ECSO assists DPS in pursuit

A 14-year-old girl was arrested after she was involved in a pursuit with the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

The reported pursuit happened 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway, an ECSO press release stated.

Deputies reportedly helped troopers as they pursued a gray Ford in the area of 42nd and JBS Parkway. The pursuit continued through multiple streets and ended in the 2400 block of E. 17th Street. The pursuit ended when the girl collided into marked units of ECSO and DPS.

The vehicle came to a stop after colliding into a residence located in the 2400 block E. 17th Street, the press release stated. The driver was identified as a 14-year-old girl and she was arrested and facing multiple charges.

The 14-year-old girl reportedly suffered no injuries during the incident. This is an ongoing DPS investigation.