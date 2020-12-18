  • December 18, 2020

ECISD police make Christmas deliveries - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD police make Christmas deliveries

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/ycvrnqgh

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 1:10 pm

ECISD police make Christmas deliveries By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Despite the economic downturn, the Ector County Independent School District Police Department delivered cars full of Christmas gifts Friday to families in need. 

This yearly event has become a nonprofit venture called “Operation Blue Santa” and the response this year has been overwhelming, a news release said. Officers and Odessa Student Crime Stoppers raised enough donations to deliver gifts to 10 families, the release said.

Given the hardships faced in the Odessa community this year, Lt. Jeff Daniels said the department wanted to do more.

“… One of the programs that’s available to law enforcement is the Blue Santa program, so we incorporated that into our donation drive. Typically, we keep this program within the school district and employees — just strictly employees — donate to assist families. But with the Blue Santa program, we reached out in the community for community partners … and we had an overwhelming response; our biggest year yet. We were able to raise about $8,500 and we supported 10 families and a total of 26 ECISD students,” Daniels said.

ECISD police delivered gifts to three families Thursday from the myriad of gifts at the police department.

Officers and officers dressed in blue Santa suits split up to deliver the gifts. At the first stop Friday, no one was home and at the second was a young woman with a nearly 2-month-old baby.

Plans are to reach out to the first family and make arrangements to deliver the gifts.

Families are chosen by the counseling department and Student Crime Stoppers did the shopping. It took four or five days to gather all the gifts.

“Then we have officers who volunteered to come in and sort through everything and wrap it and make sure everything was in a presentable manner for the students,” Daniels said.

If there was anything on the list that was missed, they went back out to get it.

Officers Matt Gonzales and Lucas Mesa were the Blue Santas.

“I was excited about it …,” Gonzales said of being a Blue Santa. "I was willing and I was gung-ho. I wanted to do it; try something different to help with the fundraising for the kids. …”

Mesa was also enthusiastic.

“I love it. It’s a blast; anything to help out our community,” Mesa said.

A group of Student Crime Stoppers who volunteered to help with shopping and deliveries said they were glad to do their part.

“It was very interesting. It was really nice to go and shop for them actually because you could just pick whatever,” said Viviana Mota, a 16-year-old Odessa High School sophomore.

Cooper Aranda, a 14-year-old OHS freshman, said it was fun “just knowing that we’re getting stuff for families that really need it.”

Martha Galindo, a 16-year-old OHS student and mother of a 2-month-old daughter, said she was thankful for the gifts that she and her family received. She has two brothers and two sisters.

“I’m very thankful for the help that we’re getting and I’m thankful for the gifts that they’re giving us,” Galindo said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in , on Friday, December 18, 2020 1:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
63°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSW at 14mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 33°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 34°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 61°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 65°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]