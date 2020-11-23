DPS to increase enforcement during Thanksgiving

As part of the nationwide Operation CARE initiative, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will increase patrols beginning Wednesday through Sunday, a press release detailed.

Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, which includes those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and not complying with the state’s "Move Over, Slow Down" law.

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw stated in a press release. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

A year ago, troopers issued a total of 59,146 warnings and citations, which included 6,460 for speeding, 716 for seat belt and child seat violations, 1,247 for driving without insurance and 406 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down.

The 2019 increased enforcement also resulted in 304 DWI arrests, 231 felony arrests and 183 fugitive arrests.