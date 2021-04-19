  • April 19, 2021

DPS beginning online cold case series - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

DPS beginning online cold case series

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> DPS West Texas Region Facebook: tinyurl.com/4thy85as

>> DRB Media YouTube: tinyurl.com/4wz9ew

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 5:14 pm

DPS beginning online cold case series By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday morning that it has partnered with DRB Media to produce an online series featuring cold cases from the West Texas region.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said during a press conference at the Elizabeth and Herb Blankenship Lecture Hall located in Midland College’s Advanced Technology Center the series is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. today.

When asked about what case will begin the series, Villarreal didn’t reveal any spoilers.

“You will have to wait until (Tuesday),” he said with a smile. “That’s what keeps the anticipation going.”

Villarreal said he expects one cold case to air each month. He also explained the cases will focus on the more than 6,100 square mile area of the West Texas region.

Danny Barrera, the founder of DRB media, said there are episodes that will contain graphic material. He said controversial content will be blurred to be respectful of the victim and the victim’s family.

“The episodes will run 2 to 3 minutes long,” Barrera said. “The ultimate goal is to produce a 30-minute segment of either one case or several cases put together.”

Midland County Sheriff David Criner said he’s excited the series will shed light on cold cases.

“We have several cases that have happened in Midland County through the years and it will be featured in the new series presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety,” Criner said.

Villarreal said the cases will range from murder to sexual assault, missing persons and unidentified remains. He continued to detail that the goal is to not only solve the crime, but bring offenders to justice.

“During each episode, we’ll highlight a new case in hopes of bringing attention and hopefully encouraging and inspiring someone who saw something or may have seen something to come forward; help us bring closure to families and solve these cases at the same time,” Villarreal said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 5:14 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
70°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 49°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 36°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 46°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 56°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]