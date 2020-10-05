DPS: 2 adults, 2 children die in head-on collision

Four people, including two children, died in a head-on collision on Saturday night in Upton County.

The reported fatal collision happened at 6:50 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 349 about 18 miles north of Rankin, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Fabian Esquivel, 28, of Midland was reportedly driving in a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 with passenger Yamilette Esquivel, 4, of Midland. Fabian Esquivel and Yamilette Esquivel were traveling north on State Highway 349.

Kristina McCrary, 30, of Rankin, was driving south on State Highway 349 in a 2002 Nissan Maxima, the press release stated. McCrary’s passengers were Rylee Ramos, 9, of Rankin and Reece Ramos, 4, of Rankin.

The Dodge Ram reportedly crossed the center stripe, entered the southbound lane and was driving on the wrong side of the road. The Dodge Ram collided head-on with the Nissan Maxima.

Fabian Esquivel was transported to Medical Center Hospital and was pronounced dead by medical staff, the press release stated. Yamilette Esquivel was transported to Rankin County Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Fabian Esquivel wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but Yamilette Esquivel was.

McCrary, Rylee Ramos and Reece Ramos were each reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. All three people traveling in the Nissan Maxima were wearing their seatbelts.