  • December 11, 2020

Deputy shot in officer-involved shooting released from hospital - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Deputy shot in officer-involved shooting released from hospital

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 4:34 pm

Deputy shot in officer-involved shooting released from hospital By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot Thursday evening has been released from Medical Center Hospital.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed the deputy was released from the hospital on Friday and is resting at home.

One of the suspects who were involved in the officer-involved shooting was shot and killed, while Griffis said on Friday afternoon that the second suspect is still at large. Griffis said that the second suspect isn’t deemed dangerous as the driver was the one who shot at deputies.

The deputy’s release from the hospital was concurrent with the sheriff’s prognostication when he confidently said on Thursday evening after he traveled to the hospital, the deputy was in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Griffis explained on Friday morning over the phone that the identity of the deputy won’t be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Griffis also declined to identify the suspect who was shot and killed in the officer-involved shooting. The suspect reportedly fired at deputies while fleeing on foot following a high-speed chase. Griffis said the suspect was dead on arrival when they reached the hospital.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Hickory Avenue and Ada Street.

Two suspects reportedly went on a high-speed chase and it ended in the 1300 block of Wilson Street. The suspects fled on foot. Griffis declined to identify either suspect.

Deputies pursued the suspects on foot, Griffis said during a TV interview with CBS7 on Thursday night. During the pursuit, a suspect fired at deputies, struck one of the deputies and deputies returned fire.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, December 11, 2020 4:34 pm.

