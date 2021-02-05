Crane man dies in single-vehicle collision

A 30-year-old Crane man died after he was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The reported fatal collision happened at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the 5800 block of South Highway 385, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that Dana Harvey was traveling in a 2014 GMC Yukon. Harvey was driving northbound in the 5800 block of South Highway 385 and left the roadway before colliding with a light pole.

Harvey was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, the press release stated.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.