COVID-19 forces shift changes for ECSO, OPD

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said during a phone interview on Thursday morning that COVID-19 has presented a wealth of problems to his department.

One constant dilemma is ensuring all patrol shifts are filled.

Sheriff Griffis said the coronavirus has forced ECSO to switch shifts around, but he said that his deputies took the change in stride.

“We have had to do some reassignments,” Sheriff Griffis said. “We have had to call people in to cover on shifts that are short. Along with that, we have a couple of individuals that have been injured, so that kind of put us in a bind too. We are getting everything covered. We just had to do some reassigning and making sure we have all the positions covered on shift.”

Odessa Police Department Deputy Chief Matt Davidson also said during a phone interview that OPD is also seeing patrol shift changes.

Davidson explained that if an officer is experiencing symptoms they are asked to report those to their supervisor. Davidson said an officer has to be fever free for 72 hours and if they are showing respiratory problems that they have to be symptom free for 10 days.

“As any manpower shortage, we have to fill it with overtime,” Davidson said. “An officer would have to work extra hours. I wouldn’t say (we are seeing) a lot of overtime, but it’s consistent. We are always trying to catch up to fully staffed, but that’s very difficult.”

Sheriff Griffis confirmed over the phone that one ECSO deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. He said the deputy showed mild symptoms, quarantined and has returned to work.

The City of Odessa detailed after a Freedom of Information request that seven OPD officers have tested positive as of Thursday afternoon.

To combat deputies and officers contracting COVID-19, Sheriff Griffis and Davidson each said their respective departments have mandated masks and gloves while interacting with the public. Sheriff Griffis also said if ECSO personnel are working in an isolated area that a mask isn’t necessary, but if someone is working in a shared office environment they are required to wear masks.

“Essentially, this thing could potentially wipe agencies out for a period of time,” Griffis said. “So far, we’ve been blessed. I hope we continue to be.”

Davidson said there are many jobs that OPD can’t do from the confines of their homes, but he explained the people who are able to work from home has been allowed to do so.

“We have some jobs that you just can’t do from home,” Davidson said. “You can’t do patrol work from home. That requires in-person with citizens. Other jobs, we have laptops that connect to the internet to where they can do their job from home. It depends on what their responsibilities are.”