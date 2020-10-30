Bank robber charged after DNA, fingerprint matches

A 57-year-old Midland man tied to bank robberies in Lubbock, Odessa and Abilene has been federally charged, a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox detailed.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with one count of bank robbery. Seabourne made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr. on Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, a man -- who was later identified as Seabourne -- entered Prosperity Bank in Odessa demanding money, the press release stated. The man was reportedly wearing a tie, white button up, pants, tennis shoes, sunglasses, rubber gloves and a PPE mask. He passed a teller a note that read, “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $,” then fled the scene with several thousand dollars.

Odessa Police Department officers reportedly saw a man that matched the suspect’s description that discarded rubber gloves and clothing on the roadway. Officers recovered the items and sent them to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, which retrieved genetic material.

The DPS Crime Lab then sent the recovered DNA sequence to the FBI, which ran it through its DNA indexing system, CODIS, and matched it to DNA on file for Seabourne, the press release stated.

Twenty-six days after the first robbery, a similar man reportedly entered the First Abilene Federal Credit Union where he passed a similar note to the teller. He then reached into his shirt, grabbed what appeared to be a gun, pointed it at the teller and threatened to kill if he didn’t get money. Before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Explorer, he demanded the note back.

Sixteen days after that, the same man entered People’s Bank in Lubbock and passed a similar note to the teller there, the press release stated. He once again fled that scene in a similar white Ford Explorer and left the note behind.

Forensic investigators from the Lubbock Police Department recovered fingerprints off the note, which match fingerprints on file for Seabourne. Investigators also identified a white Ford Explorer registered in Seabourne’s name.