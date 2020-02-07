  • February 7, 2020

Man sentenced on sex abuse, sexual assault of a child

Man sentenced on sex abuse, sexual assault of a child

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 11:06 am

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Vernon Lloyd Ritchey was found guilty by an Ector County jury on Tuesday on one count of continuous sexual abuse of young children and three counts of sexual assault of a child that were committed in Ector and Winkler counties. 

The jury sentenced Ritchey to 75 years in prison on the first count and 20 years in prison on each of the sexual assault counts. 70th District Judge Judge Denn Whalen stacked all of the sentences, a news release said.

Ector and Winkler joined forces to prosecute Ritchey in Ector County.

The state was jointly represented by 109th District Attorney Amanda Navarette and Ector County Assistant District Attorney Kortney Williams.  Ritchey was represented by Don Fletcher.

“We were honored to prosecute this case with Winkler County DA Amanda Navarette. This joint prosecution strongly demonstrates each district’s determination to work together to protect the innocent children from predators,” Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said in the release.

