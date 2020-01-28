Man, woman charged with stealing welding truck at gunpoint

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly stole a welding truck at gunpoint.

Victor Hugo Armendariz, 27, and Daisy Hernandez Ramos, 28, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Ramos was also charged with violate promise to appear, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened on Aug. 21, 2019, in the 6500 block of N. Ranch Ave. in West Odessa, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as Noe Cervantes, reportedly heard his father’s 2014 Dodge Ram flatbed welding truck start up. Cervantes walked outside to check on the truck and he saw Ramos and Armendariz stealing the truck.

Ramos was backing out the truck, while Armendariz was yelling at her to hurry up, the affidavit stated. Cervantes attempted to run up to the truck, but Armendariz pointed a black revolver at him and they took the truck.

Cervantes reportedly told deputies that he personally knew Ramos and Armendariz as he used to work with Ramos.

Armendariz contacted Cervantes’ father, Alvaro Cervantes, by cell phone and told him he took the truck because Noe Cervantes owed Ramos money, the affidavit detailed. Armendariz and Ramos demanded $6,000 from Alvaro Cervantes and they would return the truck.

Ramos was arrested on Jan. 20, while Armendariz was arrested on Jan. 26, jail records show. Ramos had two bonds totaling $75,116 and posted bail on Friday, while Armendariz has one bond totaling $20,000.