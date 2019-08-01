Police searching for man in connection to gas station robbery

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man that reportedly robbed a gas station and threatened the clerk with a screwdriver.

The reported robbery happened at 8:54 a.m. on Monday at the Chevron Gas Station located at 912 North County Road West, an OPD release stated.

A man reportedly entered the store and threatened the clerk with a screwdriver while demanding all of the cash from the register.

The man then fled the scene in a white van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

OPD has released a photo of the man and the white van on its website at tinyurl.com/y2m2wf4c.

Anyone that recognizes the man or the van is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-27666.