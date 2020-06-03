  • June 3, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:12 pm

Police searching for man involved in engine theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for man who reportedly stole an engine block to a 1970 Corvette.

The reported theft happened between 4 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. May 26 in the 4000 block of Maple Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed an unknown man stole an engine block belonging to a 1970 Corvette. OPD has released a photo of the man at tinyurl.com/y93e73df.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-09401.

