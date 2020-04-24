  • April 24, 2020

Police continue search in connection to 3 fatalities - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police continue search in connection to 3 fatalities

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 5:07 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly still searching for suspects who were involved in three deaths during the last six months.

OPD is still searching for the person in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 52-year-old man that happened April 17, a death of a 56-year-old man who was found in the alley behind a gas station on March 23 and the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old Odessan on Nov. 21, 2019.

On Friday afternoon, OPD detailed the person of interest who was involved in the fatal stabbing for Eddie Hernandez Palma, 52, was occupying a 1997-2003 silver Toyota Prius with paper tags and a spare tire on the front passenger side.

Surveillance footage of the person of interest has been posted on OPD’s website at tinyurl.com/y8zsc5pt.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

OPD detailed in a press release that the fatal stabbing happened at 12:54 a.m. April 17 in the 2500 block of N. Tom Green Ave. The victim was identified as Palma.

Investigation reportedly showed Palma was stabbed by an unknown person. Palma was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified.

An autopsy for the 56-year-old Samuel Dean Jones of Odessa was found dead in an alley behind a gas station in central Odessa has been ruled a homicide.

The reported death happened around 8:20 p.m. March 23 in the alley behind the DK located in the 1000 block of N. Dixie Blvd., an OPD press release detailed. Officers saw a deceased man, later identified as Jones, as the body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy, which was later determined it was a homicide.

A photo of Jones has been released at tinyurl.com/weysq9g. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-06110.

OPD is also reportedly searching for a the person in connection to the death of 42-year-old Odessan Brandon Swinney who was shot and killed outside of his home on Nov. 21, 2019, in the 1700 block of Dotsy Avenue, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

The surveillance footage can be seen on OPD’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yx497b4a.

Odessa Crime Stoppers is reportedly offering $20,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest. To be eligible for the additional rewards, a person has to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or using the “P3tips” app.

Eligible information is information that isn’t already known to investigators and leads to an arrest, a previous Odessa American article stated.

Officers reportedly responded to a shots fired call and found Swinney dead and lying outside of his residence. Investigation showed Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Posted in on Friday, April 24, 2020 5:07 pm.

