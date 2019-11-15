  • November 15, 2019

District police arrest teen at OHS - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

District police arrest teen at OHS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 6:14 pm

District police arrest teen at OHS Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD police arrested a 16-year-old non-student at Odessa High School in possession of a gun.

An assistant principal recognized the teenager and knew he was not supposed to be at the campus, a news release said.

They stopped the boy in the outside patio area, and an administrative search revealed he had a handgun, the release said. ECISD officers immediately took him into custody and charged him with “Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon” a Class A Misdemeanor.

“We are certainly thankful for the attentiveness of our AP, and all staff members, who are looking for things, and people, who are out of place. It continues to be the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe,” the release from the district said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, November 15, 2019 6:14 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 63°/Low 40°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]