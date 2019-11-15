District police arrest teen at OHS

Ector County ISD police arrested a 16-year-old non-student at Odessa High School in possession of a gun.

An assistant principal recognized the teenager and knew he was not supposed to be at the campus, a news release said.

They stopped the boy in the outside patio area, and an administrative search revealed he had a handgun, the release said. ECISD officers immediately took him into custody and charged him with “Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon” a Class A Misdemeanor.

“We are certainly thankful for the attentiveness of our AP, and all staff members, who are looking for things, and people, who are out of place. It continues to be the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe,” the release from the district said.