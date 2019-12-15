OC law enforcement graduates first class

Having had its first graduating class, the Odessa College Law Enforcement Training Academy is looking forward to its second one in January.

The first cohort started with six students and wrapped up with five, all of whom graduated, Training Coordinator Mauro Matai said. Sixteen are in the next class.

The academy, which takes place at night, lasts about nine months and covers 774 hours of instruction at four to five hours a day, Matai said. They also had class time on some weekends.

Classes are mainly at night because all of the recruits have full-time jobs, he said.

“It’s a commitment. The way the process works is we have a preadmission test just pretty much to see if they meet the pretty basic requirements that TCOLE (Texas commission on Law Enforcement) has set. … We had 59 applicants and out of the 59, 21 moved to the phase II; 16 made it to phase III. So we’re currently seating 16 students. That will triple the number that we started with. They’re going through the psychological, the medical examinations to make sure they pass before they get admitted to the academy,” Matai said.

OC Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Frank Rich said the screening is an important part of the selective admissions process.

“We use area physicians and psychologists who have been doing this kind of work for years. They have to be approved by the state,” Matai said.

Effective marketing on social media has helped get the word out about the OC academy. Word of mouth also has helped.

“The first year we knew it would be hard to get a big class because prior to that we were gone for almost 10 years …,” Matai said.

During the block of instruction for criminal investigation, they try to mimic real-life scenarios, which is the hardest part for law enforcement.

“… You can’t mimic reality. You cannot mimic a career type of job that you actually can get killed, (or) can get hurt. It’s hard to mimic,” Matai said.

He added that it doesn’t matter how many times he tells academy students to take their training seriously they won’t understand until they get into the field.

Different agencies also come to the academy to train.

“We host approximately 20 or 21 state-mandated classes so people know that we’re here now and doing this job,” Matai said.

Seeing students graduate is a proud moment for Matai.

“… They came here not knowing exactly what it’s going to be like. Nine months later, we’re just one day from graduation and everybody’s, ‘Man, we can’t believe that we’re here now.’ I was proud of them because it was a good class. We spent a lot of time together — good and bad times; lots of frustration; lots of happiness. We were able to make it through, so it’s always good to see them because my job is just to give them an opportunity to succeed. Now it’s up to them to actually take the opportunity and run with it. They’re actually the ones that do the work. Either they want it or they don’t want it.”

Instructors are representatives from various law enforcement agencies and the legal community around the area. He said they teach de-escalation as part of the state curriculum. He keeps up with current events locally and nationwide so he’ll show them a video and ask what they would do in the situation being shown.

“… That is very important; the way we deal with people. We are in the people’s business. We deal with people on a regular basis so de-escalation is very important and it’s one of the courses they have to go through,” Matai said.

The academy has 32 instructors.

“All of them have full-time jobs. … We’ve got six in house here in the criminal justice department who are full time professors on the academic side. They come and help. Then we have police officers; we have lawyers; judges; firefighters; professors in a different department in the college, so we have (instructors) from all over,” Matai said.

“We try to balance and get instructors from all the agencies that we can so that way (there is) no bias,” Matai said.

Matai observed that a lot of law enforcement agencies are losing at least one officer a month.

The Odessa Police Department at the time of this interview was 28 officers short and the Midland police were 29 short. Matai said he thought the only agency that was at, or close to full staff is the Ector County ISD police.

Matai said the main reason people leave law enforcement is the heavy work load.

“… The Permian Basin is full of people, so full of people means more calls. More calls mean more work. More work means time away from the family. Time away from the family means that (the) wife or husband is not happy that you are at work all the time, so they are looking for a slow pace work. They come to the Permian Basin and they get some experience and they leave for a smaller department where the work load and the call loads are very low and less stressful …,” he said.

Social media and media in general have put law enforcement in the spotlight and that also plays a role for some who leave departments.

“It’s a great career. It pays good,” Matai said. “I love this area. I love the people that I work with. I love everything about it. … It’s just the pace, the population; the oil is up. It’s amazing because in this area when the oil is up crime is up. When oil is low, crime is up. When oil is up, there’s a lot of money so there is a lot of free time; a lot of money to be buying different things to party and to act stupid. When oil is low, they need the money so” there is still crime.

Rich agreed.

“It is not an easy course. It’s reflected by the careers they’re getting into. It takes someone who is committed and really wants to do this from the very beginning. It’s one of the interesting parts about watching them go through this,” Rich said.

Tenisha Giddens, a new officer with the Odessa College Police Department, has previous law enforcement experience.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for about 14 years now. I’ve always had the desire to be a police officer. I already had experience, so I thought it would be good to go ahead and just join the force. I used to work at Medical Center Hospital in their police department as a security guard,” Giddens said.

She said she thought the academy was beneficial and had good instructors.

“Matai was a good training coordinator. I feel I learned a lot and I really enjoyed it. It was definitely challenging, but we made it. I expected the physical fitness part to be challenging, which it really was, but it was fun …,” Giddens said.

Giddens said her son wanted her to be a police officer at OC and she knew Chief Leslie Alexander from her student days at Nimitz Junior High, now Nimitz Middle School.

“She was actually the one that inspired me to become a police officer when I was in junior high,” Giddens said.

Alexander said she has known Giddens a long time and she has a “wealth of experience.” She added that having the academy on campus gives her a chance to pick from a pool of candidates.

“I was a campus officer at Nimitz Junior High with the ECISD police and she went to Nimitz while I was there. I knew her when she was in junior high school. She’s the same age as one of my sons. Then when she started the academy here, I taught a couple of classes in the academy so when she was about to graduate she applied with us because we had an opening. She has worked at Medical Center Hospital as a security guard so she has a wealth of campus policing knowledge. We were very excited to get her,” Alexander said.