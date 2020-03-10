  • March 10, 2020

DPS releases further information about fatal collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

DPS releases further information about fatal collision

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:39 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Department of Public Safety released additional information since a 28-year-old Odessa man died after colliding with a semi-trailer towing crude oil.

The reported fatal collision happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday about five miles west of Odessa on Farm-to-Market Road 866, a Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Bryan Hicks, 48, of Midland was reportedly driving a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor and towing a semi-trailer south on Farm-to-Market Road 866, while Richard Preston Jr., 28, of Odessa, was also driving south in a 2019 Ford F-150. The F-150 was driving behind the truck tractor.

The truck tractor turned right onto a lease road, and as the truck tractor was turning, the F-150 drove into the ditch and collided with the right side of the truck tractor, the press release detailed.

Preston reportedly failed to recognize the truck tractor slowed and failed to control speed of the F-150. Preston steered the pickup in an attempt to avoid colliding into the rear of the semi-trailer, which was transporting crude oil.

The F-150 collided with the right side of the semi-trailer and caused both vehicles to catch on fire after impact, the press release stated.

