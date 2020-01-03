  • January 3, 2020

Police searching for man in connection to gas station robbery

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 3:43 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly robbed a gas station in southwest Odessa.

The reported robbery happened at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 27, 2019, at the Kent Kwik located at 601 North County Road West, the OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man forced entry into the business and stole merchandise.

OPD has released a photo of the man which can be seen on its website at tinyurl.com/qq987t5.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-37876.

