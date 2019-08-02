OCLETA training set

Odessa College Law Enforcement Training Academy (OCLETA) will be conducting training for both recruits and a few local uniformed peace officers at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
The training will include traffic stops and felony traffic stops where Simunition guns will be involved. The public and employees are asked to not use the E.T. Building east parking lot. OCPD will be on-premises while the training is taking place.
