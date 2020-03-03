Police looking for man involved in indecency with a child

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly made sexual comments and exposed himself to a minor girl.

The reported indecency with a child happened Sunday in the 1600 block of North County Road West, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man approached a female minor and made sexually lewd comments to the minor while exposing himself. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

OPD has released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle that can be seen at tinyurl.com/u2db2nd.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Gonzales at 432-335-4969 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-04431.