ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 22

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Abdiel Francisco Ruiz, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal to the aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury charge on June 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Bill R. Turner was the attorney.

Christal Pierce, 36, pleaded guilty June 10 to assault FV (strangulation) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Keekee Evans, 25, had two charges of an assault family/household member previous convictions and an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation dismissed June 12. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Michael Henry Abbott, 38, pleaded guilty June 10 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an order adjudicating guilt and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Tyson Mullins, 35, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed June 12. Judge John W. Smith presided. Steve Ashley was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Christy Doreen Fagin, 54, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed June 12. Rush presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Basilio Gandara Madrid, 26, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Nov. 17, 2017. Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Brett Forrester, 36, pleaded guilty June 10 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Keekee Evans, 25, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed June 12. Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

DWI

Paul Nunez Garcia, 56, pleaded guilty June 12 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Santos Espinoza, 47, pleaded guilty June 10 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 20 months probation. Trotter approved the deal. Bruce Foster was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Mathew Callahan, 31, pleaded guilty June 12 to fail to comply sex off duty to registration life/90 day and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

Rodolfo Sanchez, 59, pleaded guilty June 16 to fail to comply with registration requirements (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Holten Cole Parker, 21, pleaded guilty June 12 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alexander Rangel Martinez, 35, pleaded guilty June 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Britteny Nicole Leyva, 25, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 15 of possession of a controlled substance. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Freddy Aguirre, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed June 16. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Holten Cole Parker, 21, had a possession of controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed June 12. Rush presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

Jaime Ramos, 33, was granted probation discharge and dismissal to the possession of a controlled substance charge June 12. Smith presided. Jeffrey T. Robnett was the attorney.

Jazmin Atkinson, 27, was granted probation discharge and dismissal to the possession of controlled substance charge, less than one gram, June 12. Smith presided. Mansur was the attorney.

Luis Gongora, 22, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 16 of possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram. Rush presided. Julie Prentice was the attorney.

Morgan Renee Hightower, 35, pleaded guilty June 12 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

Robert Dillon Brandenburg, 21, pleaded guilty June 10 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years of probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

Robert Deleno Henderson, 47, pleaded guilty June 12 to possession of controlled substance, meth with intent to deliver four grams or more, but less than 200 grams, enhanced to 15 years to life and was sentenced to six years in prison. Smith approved the deal. David G. Rogers was the attorney.

Steven Lee Register, 38, pleaded guilty June 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to three years of probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

Thomas Lee Morgan, 22, pleaded guilty June 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

Tommie Ruth West, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram June 15. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Diana Rodriguez, 45, pleaded guilty June 16 to robbery and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

TAMPERING/FABRICATING PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Luis Gongora, 22, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 16 of tampering/fabricating physical evidence (F3). Rush presided. Prentice was the attorney.

THEFT

Austin Jakob Smith, 25, pleaded guilty June 16 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Austin Lee McKibben, 27, pleaded guilty June 28, 2018 of theft, property value less than $2,500 with two/more previous convictions (Disposed. No date available). Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Christy Doreen Fagin, 54, pleaded guilty June 12 to theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

Kirk Worthington, 51, pleaded guilty June 12 to theft, property value less than $2,500, two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Brett Forrester, 36, pleaded guilty June 10 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

Holten Cole Parker, 21, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed June 12. Rush presided. McLeaish was the attorney.