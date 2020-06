A 33-year-old Odessa man died at 10:08 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle collision two miles west of Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety report detailed.

Issac Chaparro of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle east on the State Highway 302 when he entered the center median and lost control.

Chaparro was not wearing a helmet during the collision, the report detailed. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.