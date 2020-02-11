OPD Logo
Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:21 pm
OPD asking for help with auto burglary and credit card abuse investigation
At approximately 11 a.m. Jan. 9, an auto burglary occurred in the 4800 block of Oakwood Drive, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.
An investigation reportedly showed unknown suspects burglarized a silver BMW and stole the victim’s wallet. The victim’s credit card was later used at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.
OPD has released a photo of the suspects at tinyurl.com/vzzdpkh
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-00619.
