OPD asking for help with auto burglary and credit card abuse investigation

An investigation reportedly showed unknown suspects burglarized a silver BMW and stole the victim’s wallet. The victim’s credit card was later used at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

OPD has released a photo of the suspects at tinyurl.com/vzzdpkh

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-00619.