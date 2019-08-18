ECISD Police warn about traveling through school zones

Ector County Independent School District is ready to welcome students Monday morning.

Parents of those children returning to school and other motorists throughout Odessa should be cautious in school zones.

ECISD Police Department Lt. Jeff Daniels said he expects between 700 and 1,000 students at each school and he explained parents and motorists need to be patient while traveling through school zones.

“Our population in schools is higher than it has ever been, so the traffic around our schools is more congested than it has ever been,” Daniels said. “It’s very important they pay a lot more attention and give themselves more time, so they aren’t in a rush when they are in these school zones.”

Between Aug. 1, 2018, and May 31, there were a total of 125 collisions in the areas surrounding the 42 ECISD schools, a Crash Records Information System Query from the Texas Department of Transportation detailed.

The most collisions that occurred were 23 at Permian High School. The next highest was Nimitz Middle School with 10 and then Zavala Elementary School at nine. The trio of Carver Early Education Center, Blackshear Elementary and Milam Magnet Elementary had eight. Odessa High School and Ector College Prep Success Academy also had eight collisions.

Gene Powell, a TxDOT public information officer, said the cause of most collisions inside school zones are from cellphones and speeding.

“The privilege of driving comes with certain responsibilities,” Powell said. “If adults or near adults are driving around schools, these kids are excited and they may not think about safety first and they may jump out between cars and they may cross where there isn’t a crosswalk and they may do silly dangerous things, but as a motorist we really have to be on guard to keep them safe.”

Susan Rogers, Odessa Crime Stoppers spokesperson, said during a phone interview on Friday afternoon that parents need to be aware inside a school zone and its surrounding area.

On Aug. 12, Rogers said Odessa Crime Stoppers and ECISD Police Department teamed up again and put up “Back To School, Slow Down” banners at schools throughout the city and county.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have children in school right now, so they don’t even realize that school is about to start,” Rogers said. “We want everyone to be aware of what’s going on.”

Powell said he knows children are excited to get back to school or are rushing to get back to school, so he explained that it’s important for parents to use the designated drop off areas.

“Schools put a lot of thought into the designated drop zones and they need to be used,” Powell said. “Any parent that decides that they don’t need to follow the rules is really putting the life of their kid in danger and that’s not a smart thing to do. We certainly don’t want anyone hurt.”

Daniels indicated due to the increased numbers at schools parents could drop their children off further away from the school to bypass traffic. Daniels said motorists should keep a look out for children traveling through intersections.

“We’ve got more kids walking,” Daniels said. “With the schools being crowded, parents are going to start dropping their kids off a block away or half-a-block or two blocks away to avoid that congestion. The foot traffic is really going to increase. Not every intersection has a crossing guard, so a lot of those kids are going to be crossing where they aren’t going to be assisted by an adult.

“We are really asking the public to step up their awareness and be cautious and help us protect our students.”