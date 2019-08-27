  • August 27, 2019

Man charged with highway racing

Man charged with highway racing

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:14 pm

Man charged with highway racing

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly participated in street racing this weekend.

An Odessa police officer saw two vehicles engage in a “clear contest of speed and performance” at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 42nd Street and Grandview Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Upon the traffic light turning green, a white 2018 Ford Mustang and an unidentified blue car reportedly took off at a high rate of acceleration.

Jonas Rodriguez was stopped at Wendover Avenue and arrested and charged with racing on a highway, a class B misdemeanor. Rodriguez had one $500 bond and bonded out the next day, jail records show.

