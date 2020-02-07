2 suspects arrested in connection with oil field thefts

Two men were arrested in connection with various oilfield related thefts that occurred in and around the area.

Blake J. Williams, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property, while Aaron Niles, 38, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft, criminal mischief and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The two suspects were reportedly vital in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen trailers and company vehicles along with aluminum, copper and brass.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office reported that major oilfield companies including Oxy, XTO, and others have suffered a tremendous loss to the massive amount of materials stolen, a news release said.

reported the arrests were made with assistance from the Midland Police and Sheriff’s Office, the Andrews Police and Sheriff’s Office, and the Gaines County Police and Sheriff’s Office.

Niles remains in custody and has a bond of $280,000 while Williams was released Friday on a bond set at $5,000.

ECSO reported additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.