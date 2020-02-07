  • February 7, 2020

2 suspects arrested in connection with oil field thefts - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

2 suspects arrested in connection with oil field thefts

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 6:07 pm

2 suspects arrested in connection with oil field thefts oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two men were arrested in connection with various oilfield related thefts that occurred in and around the area.

Blake J. Williams, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property, while Aaron Niles, 38, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft, criminal mischief and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The two suspects were reportedly vital in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen trailers and company vehicles along with aluminum, copper and brass.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office reported that major oilfield companies including Oxy, XTO, and others have suffered a tremendous loss to the massive amount of materials stolen, a news release said.

reported the arrests were made with assistance from the Midland Police and Sheriff’s Office, the Andrews Police and Sheriff’s Office, and the Gaines County Police and Sheriff’s Office.

Niles remains in custody and has a bond of $280,000 while Williams was released Friday on a bond set at $5,000.

ECSO reported additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Posted in on Friday, February 7, 2020 6:07 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 65°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 69°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]