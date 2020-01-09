  • January 9, 2020

Police looking for man in connection to Louis Vuitton theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police looking for man in connection to Louis Vuitton theft

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 5:30 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man that reportedly stole a Louis Vuitton backpack from a thrift store.

The reported theft happened at 3:32 p.m. at His and Her’s Upscale Thrift located at 2009 Andrews Highway, an OPD press release detailed.

A man reportedly took a $1,200 Louis Vuitton backpack and ran out of the business without making any attempt to pay.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/tygp6xy.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-33722.

Posted in on Thursday, January 9, 2020 5:30 pm. | Tags: , ,

