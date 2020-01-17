  • January 17, 2020

OPD receives 8 officers after 19th session of OPA

OPD receives 8 officers after 19th session of OPA

Odessa Police Academy 19th Session

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 6:33 pm

By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke told the eight Odessa Police Academy graduates during his speech on Friday afternoon they wouldn’t be bored on the job.

The eight graduates were sworn in as police officers from the 19th session of the OPA.

Friday’s ceremony took place in front of friends, family and fellow officers at the MCM Elegante.

The eight graduates were picked out of 77 applicants and then put through six months of training, which was led by Sgt. Tommy Jones. The eight officers went through physical tests, written tests and interviews.

Capt. Eddie Reed welcomed the crowd in the ballroom and Gerke gave the opening remarks as he referenced his own experiences as a recruit and early years as an officer.

Alejandro Reyes, the lead recruit, spoke to the friends and families of recruits. The 21-year-old was born in Alpine, moved to Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School. Reyes won two of the recruit awards — one for gun marksmanship and the other for academic excellence.

“The six-month program has challenged us physically and mentally,” Reyes said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, your age, your gender, or how much money is in your back account.

“It takes hard dedication completing the academy.”

The graduates included two Army veterans — Tyler Thelen, 26, from Chicago, and L. Joe Duron, 25, who was born in Eagle Pass and raised in Owatonna, Minn.

After the recruits were presented their diplomas by Gerke, the graduates aligned for the badge pinning ceremony. Recruit Jerre Strong, 30, from Austin, bent down so his 4-year-old daughter —Mia Strong — could pin on his badge.

Recruit David Scott Morgan, Jr. 23, was raised in Memphis, Tenn., and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Memphis. Morgan had his fiancée, Maggie Isbell, pin his badge on. The other three graduates included Odessa High School and Odessa College graduate Gabriela Carrasco, 21, Thomas Rallo, 28, of Miami and Jesus Escudero, 24, of El Paso.

Though all eight received their badges on Friday afternoon, each will have another four months of additional in the field training. The first three and a half months they will shadow officers in the field, while the last two weeks the newest officers will be shadowed by an officer.

