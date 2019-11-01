  • November 1, 2019

Police looking for help with purchase order scam

Police looking for help with purchase order scam

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 3:12 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly made a fraudulent purchase order and stole $2,600 worth of tires from an Odessa business.

The reported theft happened 2:16 p.m. Aug. 16 at Forrest Brothers Tires located at 2525 E. Eighth St., an OPD press release detailed.

OPD is warning businesses about purchase order scams involving oilfield equipment, automotive parts and tires, the release stated. The suspects are giving fake names and using fake account numbers when making purchase orders. The suspects are then selling or pawning the stolen property.

OPD is reportedly encouraging local businesses to check identification cards and verify all information while completing purchase orders.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-29230.

