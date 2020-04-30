ECSO looking for car thief

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man reportedly involved in the theft of a vehicle at a gas station.

The reported theft happened Feb. 25 at the Kent Kwik located at 10173 W. University Blvd., an ECSO press release detailed.

The victim reportedly had pulled into the parking lot to get fuel and he went into the store. When he exited the store, he saw his car being driven away by an unknown person.

Surveillance cameras showed a dark colored 4-door passenger car driving up by the victim’s car at the gas pump, the press release stated.

The passenger in this vehicle, reportedly described as a young Hispanic male, exited the vehicle and entered the store. At this time, the driver, described as wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans got out of his car and entered the victim’s car and drove off without the owner’s permission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Villalobos at the ECSO at 432-335-3050 and refer to case No. 20-E0999.