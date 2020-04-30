  • April 30, 2020

ECSO looking for car thief - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

ECSO looking for car thief

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:06 pm

ECSO looking for car thief oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man reportedly involved in the theft of a vehicle at a gas station.

The reported theft happened Feb. 25 at the Kent Kwik located at 10173 W. University Blvd., an ECSO press release detailed.

The victim reportedly had pulled into the parking lot to get fuel and he went into the store. When he exited the store, he saw his car being driven away by an unknown person.

Surveillance cameras showed a dark colored 4-door passenger car driving up by the victim’s car at the gas pump, the press release stated.

The passenger in this vehicle, reportedly described as a young Hispanic male, exited the vehicle and entered the store. At this time, the driver, described as wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans got out of his car and entered the victim’s car and drove off without the owner’s permission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Villalobos at the ECSO at 432-335-3050 and refer to case No. 20-E0999.

Posted in on Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:06 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 65°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 68°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 101°/Low 67°
Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]