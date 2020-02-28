  • February 28, 2020

Police detail missing woman found safely - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police detail missing woman found safely

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 3:00 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department have found the 66-year-old woman who went missing at 1:21 p.m., Friday in the 9000 block of Red Cliff Ave. in Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated in an email that Olga Fernandez, 66, was safely located.

Fernandez reportedly went missing around 12:30 p.m., on Friday in the 9000 block of Red Cliff Ave.

Fernandez was reportedly seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair.

