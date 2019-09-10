OPD asking for public’s help identifying forgery suspect

On July 28 at approximately 12:19 p.m., Odessa Police responded to 1100 N. Grandview (Kent Kwik) in reference to a counterfeit bill.
Investigation revealed that an unknown woman paid for merchandise with a counterfeit bill. Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-27610.
