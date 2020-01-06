  • January 6, 2020

Odessa man dies in crash - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa man dies in crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Odessa Police Department website

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 1:02 pm

Odessa man dies in crash oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred at about 1:56 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3300 block of West Highway 80.

Investigation revealed that a white Ford F-150, being operated by Dustin Junior Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound on Highway 80 and left the roadway before rolling over.

Garcia was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin were notified.

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 1:02 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: N at 12mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 30°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]