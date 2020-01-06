Odessa man dies in crash

Investigation revealed that a white Ford F-150, being operated by Dustin Junior Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound on Highway 80 and left the roadway before rolling over.
Garcia was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin were notified.
Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 1:02 pm
