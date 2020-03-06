  • March 6, 2020

Odessa Forum, City honor first responders

Odessa Forum, City honor first responders

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:11 pm

Odessa Forum, City honor first responders By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

More than 50 first responders packed into the lobby of the Odessa Police Department during the Odessa Forum’s annual Law Enforcement and Appreciation day on Friday morning.

Members of various organizations belonging to the Forum set up a variety of different food and drinks for first responders to eat before the Ceremony began.

Mayor Pro-Tem Peggy Dean stood at the front of the lobby to officially proclaim March 6 as Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Appreciation Day. She thanked the Odessa Forum for recognizing the mission of Law Enforcement and Fire Protection personnel. Dean said that this is the 48th year that Members of the Odessa Forum have recognized those public servants and the services they provide.

“I’m sorry we don’t do this every day because if we did, it wouldn’t be often enough,” Dean said.

Dean thanked different departments individually and handed out different certificates of appreciation to the Odessa College Police Department, ECISD Police Department, The Ector County Hospital District Police Department, FBI, The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, The Goldsmith Volunteer Fire Department, The Odessa Fire Rescue, The Odessa Police Department, The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, The South Ector Volunteer Fire Department, The Texas Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

OFR Fire Chief John Alvarez said that he appreciates the recognition that the Odessa Forum has showed them over the years.

“There’s a lot of gratitude towards the Odessa Forum from our first responders,” he said. “It’s a way for them to convey to our people, ‘Hey you guys are doing a good job.’”

OPD Deputy Chief Robert Doporto had similar sentiments about the Odessa Forum and said, it “Means a lot to us that they take the time to recognize us and everybody’s busy doing what they’re doing but every year without fail, they put this on for us and we really appreciate it.”

Posted in , on Friday, March 6, 2020 3:11 pm.

