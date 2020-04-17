  • April 17, 2020

Footage released of stabbing suspect - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Footage released of stabbing suspect

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 3:42 pm

The Odessa Police Department has released surveillance footage of the person who was reportedly involved in a fatal stabbing of a 52-year-old man that happened early Friday morning.

OPD released the surveillance footage on its website at tinyurl.com/y8zsc5pt.

An OPD press release detailed the fatal stabbing happened at 12:54 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Tom Green Ave. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Eddie Hernandez Palma.

Investigation reportedly showed Palma was stabbed by an unknown person. Palma was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects, the press release detailed.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

